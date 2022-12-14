



On Monday 12th December, the Torrevieja branch of the U3A held its last full meeting of 2022 at the CMO building. Many members turned up to be entertained by the Just Brass band who played many carols that the association members were invited to sing along to. The music was interspersed with funny anecdotes and jokes by the bands compere Ian.

The first 2023 meeting of the U3A will be held on January 30th at the CMO and will take the form of the Groups Fair for the first time in the history of the association, thereby allowing anybody to come along and join up for the whole year as well as join up to some of the many activities available.

Full details of the association and all of its groups can be found on our website torreviejau3a.org. Check out the website and pay us a visit at the Groups Fair where Group Leaders will be on hand to provide information

Barry Weston

Torrevieja U3A Press Officer