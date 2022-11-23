The Spanish employment ministry has published the list of national holidays for 2023 (the equivalent to Bank Holidays in the UK), commonly known as Red Days, or the working calendar. Red Days are national holidays, recognised throughout the country, to which we must also add the regional holidays, in our case those celebrated in the Valencian Community, and also local holidays in Torrevieja. Here is a list of red days, regional holidays and local holidays in Torrevieja for 2023: January 1 – Is a Sunday this year January 6 – Epiphany of the Lord: Not a National Holiday but celebrated in the Valencian Community April 6 – Holy Thursday: Not a National Holiday but celebrated in the Valencian Community April 7 – Good Friday: Not a National Holiday but celebrated in the Valencian Community April 10 – Easter Monday: Not a National Holiday but celebrated in the Valencian Community April 25 – San Vicente Ferrer, local holiday in Torrevieja May 1 – Labour Day March 19 – San Jose (Father’s Day) is normally a holiday but is a Sunday this year June 24 – San Juan: Not a National Holiday but celebrated in the Valencian Community August 15 – Assumption of the Virgin October 9 – Valencian Community Day: Not a National Holiday but celebrated in the Valencian Community ​October 12 – National Holiday of Spain November 1 – All Saints December 6 – Spanish Constitution Day December 8 – Immaculate Conception December 25 – Christmas day December 26 – Local holiday in Torrevieja for the second day of Christmas You can find out the full calendar, including for other municipalities, from your local social security office or town hall.

