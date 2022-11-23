The Spanish employment ministry has published the list of national holidays for 2023 (the equivalent to Bank Holidays in the UK), commonly known as Red Days, or the working calendar.
Red Days are national holidays, recognised throughout the country, to which we must also add the regional holidays, in our case those celebrated in the Valencian Community, and also local holidays in Torrevieja.
Here is a list of red days, regional holidays and local holidays in Torrevieja for 2023:
January 1 – Is a Sunday this year
January 6 – Epiphany of the Lord: Not a National Holiday but celebrated in the Valencian Community
April 6 – Holy Thursday: Not a National Holiday but celebrated in the Valencian Community
April 7 – Good Friday: Not a National Holiday but celebrated in the Valencian Community
April 10 – Easter Monday: Not a National Holiday but celebrated in the Valencian Community
April 25 – San Vicente Ferrer, local holiday in Torrevieja
May 1 – Labour Day
March 19 – San Jose (Father’s Day) is normally a holiday but is a Sunday this year
June 24 – San Juan: Not a National Holiday but celebrated in the Valencian Community
August 15 – Assumption of the Virgin
October 9 – Valencian Community Day: Not a National Holiday but celebrated in the Valencian Community
October 12 – National Holiday of Spain
November 1 – All Saints
December 6 – Spanish Constitution Day
December 8 – Immaculate Conception
December 25 – Christmas day
December 26 – Local holiday in Torrevieja for the second day of Christmas
You can find out the full calendar, including for other municipalities, from your local social security office
or town hall.