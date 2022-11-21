



Racing San Miguel Prebenjamín have been praised for their sportsmanship under coach Antonio Manuel Costa Valero, along with San Isidro.

“We want to thank all the families who came to encourage the young players for making the name of our town synonymous with fair play and camaraderie, wherever we go.

“Also to the people of San Isidro, a very special town for the history of Racing San Miguel. This is and should be football!,” said a spokesperson.

Antonio Manuel Costa Valero said: “It is a merit of these great fans that accompanies us to all the games and that they deserve that and much more.

“You can tell the San Miguelero DNA. Thank you San Miguel for giving me the opportunity and trusting me to teach this team some values.

“Although, it is more than a team – it is a small family. Eternally grateful and learning every day from each experience.”

Meanwhile Racing San Miguel Cadetes defeated Formentera 4-2 with Racing goals through Enrique and Pau, who scored a hat trick.