



SC Torrevieja hit EIGHT goals against CF Rafal in a 8-1 landslide win on Sunday in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8.

Hucha bagged a hat-trick, Saul (2), Omar, Cristian and Gonzala got amongst the goals in a rout to consolidate Torry’s position in second spot on 22 points.

CF Sporting de San Fulgencio defeated CD Cox to top the table on 24 points. Racing San Miguel suffered a 3-2 CFE Il-Licitana, to drop to 16th.

Seventh placed Elche Dream CF A bagged all three points in a 4-1 away win against Sporting Dolores CF.

UDF Sax lost 3-2 at home against CF Atletico Algorfa to drop down to 10th.

Third place Pinoso CF A defeated UE Crevillente FB A 2-1, with fourth place CD Montesinos defeating Aspe UD A 3-1.

In the 2nd Regional Group 16 Sporting Saladar drew 1-1 against visitors CF Sporting Albatera.

Formentera CF returned a 3-0 away win at Atletico Benejuzar A. CD Altet defeated CD Benijofar 2-0.