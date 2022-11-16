



San Fulgencio town hall has organised the 1st Children’s Drawing Contest on gender violence with the collaboration of the José María Manresa School.

It is an activity that aims to prevent and raise awareness about this issue from childhood, with the aim of achieving a more egalitarian society in coexistence. There are three categories with two prizes in each. The drawings will be exhibited on social networks and in the Social Centre of the urbanisation, and participation is open until November 21.

The activity is financed by the State Pact against Gender Violence of the Government of Spain.

More information, and the rules, can be obtained from the town hall.