



CD Montesinos came from behind to defeat CF Atletic Algorfa in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8, with Pamies and Pato netting late goals to win 2-1.

Algorfa took the lead after just three minutes following Gocu back-heading the ball into the path of Algorfa’s looming forward, who netted.

Monte searched for an equaliser, with Borja outdone by the Algorfa keeper on a one-on-one, to thwart the visitors.

Algorfa were denied increasing their lead, with Monte’s keeper Sergio making two fine saves.

Monte’s revival came following substitutes Kevin and Vicente’s introductions, with Pamies sliding the ball home to level at 1-1 after 85 minutes.

Algorfa were reduced to 10 men following a sending-off as full-time beckoned, with Monte bagging all three points in the 96th minute when Pato netted, to win 2-1.

Montesinos sit fourth in the league table on 18 points, with Algorfa in ninth on 8 points.

CF Sporting de San Fulgencio top the table on 21 points, ahead of the chasing pack of SC Torrevieja CF (19 points), Pinoso CF A (18), Montesinos (18), and UE Crevillente FB A (17 points).