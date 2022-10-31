



Redrosezorro trained by racing veteran Eric Alston, 78, saw him bow out of racing when winning a 6f handicap at Catterick.

Alston who has been in the sport of Kings for four decades, training from his Preston, Lancashire base Edges Farm Stables, said: “I didn’t really believe in fairytales, which I won’t start doing, but that was very special.”

Former jockey Alston said: “It’s wonderful to get that last win with Redrosezorro. He needs very soft ground and he’d been running in 75-80 handicaps – it’s the first time he’s got back in a 60 for a long long time.”

Eight-year-old Redrosezorro ridden by Kevin Stott gained a 2 lengths win, recording a seventh Catterick visit to the winner’s enclosure.

“He had a chance and he did it great. I’m so pleased for the owners too because they’ve been with me a long time,” said Alston.

Alston, who trained top-level sprinters, including Reverence to Group 1 glory on two occasions in the Nunthorpe and the Sprint Cup in 2006, and Tedburrow, who is still at his stables, aged 30.

Reverence chalked up £500,000 prizemoney during an illustrious career: “It’s amazing what he achieved,” said Alston.

“I’ve just done it right most of the time. You never know till they win, but I’ve had a fantastic career, it’s been great really,” added Alston.

“All the lads are a bit emotional. It’s his last runner so it means a lot for everyone.

“I’m just privileged and glad that I’ve had the chance to ride him a winner. He’s just a gentleman to deal with,” said jockey Stott.

Alston won over £550,000 in prize money over the last five seasons, during 2018-2022.

“Ive always trained at Longton and have nine horses in training this season, which is a lot less than we used to have.

“I took out my full license in 1981 so I’ve been going for over 40 years now.

“We’ve had some great days over the years and I still have Tedburrow with me at home.

“He was a fantastic horse and won the City Wall Stakes twice around Chester and then went out to Dubai and places.

“He’s 30 now and loving life too, he’s still fitter than me! We used to have quite a few two-milers at one time, but recently people have sent me sprinters. Having winners always helps,” added Alston, born on November 26, 1943.

Speaking to The Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader, Eric said: “Thanks for the memories – Eric, Sue and Ted!”.