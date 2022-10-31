



Mayor attends Los Montesinos Employment in Women – project €251,354.40 LABORA subsidy

Mayor, José Manuel Butrón, and Councillor for Development, Ana Belén Juárez, were in attendance at the Women’s Employment Workshop ‘Los Montesinos Employment in Women’.

Mayor Butrón and Councillor Belén welcomed 10 students/workers of the municipality who will participate in the project for a year.

During this period, these women, who were unemployed, will receive training in administrative tasks, being able to obtain a level 1 and a level 2 professional certificate.

At the same time, they will carry out internships in different departments of the City Council, where they will acquire the necessary experience to return to the labour market with better expectations.

In addition to these 10 students/workers, who are hired during these 12 months by the City Council, a director and a teacher have also been incorporated, who will teach the certificates ‘Auxiliary operations of administrative and general services’ and ‘Administrative activities in the relationship with the client’.

Other professionals will join the Workshop to teach the English, Occupational Risk Prevention and Computer Literacy modules during the year.

The cost of the project is subsidised with €251,354.40 by LABORA.