



Casablanca film star and TV show host Norma Fernandez met Los Montesinos restaurant owner, Casablanca born Sanaa and her husband Miguel at their Los Montesinos based establishment restaurante Rincon de Miguel.

“I was working and living in Casablanca for four years and to meet Sanaa brought back memories,” Norma told The Leader.

“It was lovely to meet Sanaa and her husband Miguel in Los Montesinos,” added Dona Pepa based Norma.

Sanaa said: “It was a big surprise and nice to see Norma who is a lovely lady and I look forward to seeing her again soon,” said Sanaa.

Manchester born singer/dancer Norma, married to Madrid born Esteban, lived in Casablanca in the 70s, appearing on stage and in films.

“I have everlasting fond memories of life in Casablanca including presenting star-studded TV programmes on Saturday nights with co-host Debbie Moore.

“The show featured big stars, including interviews with Moroccon belly dancers, singers as guests,” said Norma.