Mojacar Local Police foil suicide attempt





Mojácar Local Police have intervened in a suicide attempt in the municipality, managing to prevent it from occurring and saving the life of the suspected suicidal person.

It was a male, 52 years old, who has been hospitalised. His prognosis is stable given the seriousness, but there is no fear for his life thanks to the rapid intervention of the Mojácar Local Police officers.

The alert came from the 112 emergency service and from a call by a family member to the Mojácar Police station, in which they reported their suspicion of his presence in the locality, as well as his possible intentions.

The action of the officers on duty was rapid, as on their usual round of preventative surveillance throughout the municipality they had detected a vehicle parked in the vicinity of a deserted beach which caught their attention.

With the description of the vehicle in which he was travelling matching the description of the vehicle that the officers had seen, they quickly went to the scene, finding the man unconscious, but still alive. The vehicle had the exhaust pipe connected to the interior of the car via a tube.

Thanks to the training on basic life support and automated external defibrillation undergone recently by the members of the Local Police and to the first-aid material that they now permanently have to hand in the patrol vehicles, they could give him the necessary assistance until the arrival of the health services, which were on their way.

A quick and effective intervention by the Mojácar Local Police officers, one of the first police forces to carry these devices on their patrol services, and who are constantly seeking higher training and professionalism in order to provide a better service to the citizen, as has been proved on this occasion.

As well as their usual work, the Mojácar officers have, since taking on responsibility for urban roads on the seafront several years ago, been responsible for carrying out patrols for traffic safety, breathalysing, use of crash helmets, use of seat belts and children’s protection in vehicles in the municipality.

They have a canine unit after the joint training of dogs and member guides of the municipality’s local police, as well as a drone with officers qualified to use it. Another of the important services they take on to respond to attention, protection, assessment and prevention, in this case of victims of gender-based violence, is the Viogén unit, a unit created in 2007.

The Mojacar Local Police work continuously on VIOGEN, the Interior Ministry’s Secretary of State for Security’s Comprehensive Monitoring System in gender-based violence cases. Technical Commissions are maintained together with the Sub-delegation of the Government’s Gender-Violence Unit and the Civil Guard.

Mojácar Local Police have been awarded the Menina Andalucía Prizes for their pioneering experience in providing protection to victims of gender-based violence since 2013. With the agreement of the state body, they began to fully manage the protection of the locality’s victims and become the only Andalucía municipality that does so alone.