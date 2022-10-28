



The USO-Sector Aéreo union, representing ground staff at 22 Spanish airports, called off their strike which was due to start on Friday, and plan to take action over what they consider to be abuse by the Ministry of Transport.

The strike, due to begin on 28 October until January 8, and to which the entire workforce of the Azul Handling group -Ryanair DAC and Ihandling Aviation Airlines Airport- at 22 Spanish airports, was called off after the action was considered fruitless due to the implementation of a minimum guarantee of services by the Spanish Government, making it “impossible for the workers to carry out the strike”.

In a statement to the affiliates, USO-Sector Aéreo describes the Resolution of minimum services as “abusive and clearly detrimental to the exercise of the right to strike, making it absolutely unfeasible.”

For this reason, the union called off the strike on Thursday night and announced the challenge of these minimum services in the coming days ” for violation of fundamental rights.”

In addition, they criticise the “absolutely regrettable performance of the Ministry of Transport, which seems to be more interested in protecting the interests of companies that violate the rights of workers than in respecting the fundamental right of workers to strike.”