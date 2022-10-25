



Spanish born lawyer Jose Maria Ruiz Castillo has thanked non-Spanish nationals who have invested in the country during difficult times, underlined by the Covid-19 pandemic leading to a plethora of businesses closing for good.

“I would like to say ‘thank you very much’ to all of the international people that are living in my country.

“They are investing here, generating employment here, buying on local premises, creating new options in local areas, and learning the language.

“They are setting a very good example to us, of politeness, punctuality and good manners. “Also they are having children in my country – ensuring that the local schools in some places do not close, thanks to it.”

Jose, who formerly resided in Germany and Dublin, added: “So please consider my appreciation and thanks for coming here – and for helping my country in so many ways.”

Caption: Jose Maria Ruiz Castillo: Appreciation for non-Spanish nationals investing in Spain.