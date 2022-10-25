



Altea city council has launched the MEDIAPROP service, financed by the Generalitat Valenciana and managed by the Illustrious Bar Association of Alicante (ICALI), which will allow mediation to be taken closer to the public for free.

The MEDIAPROP Altea service will be available every Monday and Wednesday from 9am-2pm at the Justice of the Peace facilities (PassatgeLlurador, 3). It is necessary to request an appointment by email, however, at mediaprop@icali.es.

“Mediation is an alternative way to resolve a dispute, allowing parties in conflict to reach their own agreement, without judicial intervention and with the help of a professional mediator.

“This service will serve to decongest the justice system with a quick solution.

“members of the public are encouraged to make use of it,” said Councillor for Citizen Participation, Maria Antonia Lavios.

Parties may at any time abandon the process but, if they reach agreements, these will be valid before a Court, after registering them in a Notary.

The MEDIAPROP service can respond to disputes from family, neighbourhood, labour conflicts, between companies or with the authorities. Mediation translates into a faster, cheaper and more sustainable path for both the parties and the Justice system, since the agreements depend solely and exclusively on the parties that are directly involved.

Image: Cllr for Citizen Participation, Maria. A. Laviós.