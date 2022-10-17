



Local Freemason’s Lodge, Puerto de Xàbia No. 58 had a very successful Ladies’ Night with almost ninety people attending, on the 23rd of September 2022, at Salones Carrasco in Jávea. The Lodge raised one thousand two hundred and thirty-six euros for charity, and, at the Worshipful Master’s request, WBro John Beavis (shown on the left), decided to donate that sum to Cancer Care Jávea.

At the Installation of the new Worshipful Master, a cheque was presented to the President and lead, nurse Jayne Nutall Blake, (shown in the middle) and their secretary, Jeanette Missons, (on the right)