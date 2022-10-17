



The annual Groups Fair that was held in the CMO building at the end of September proved to be a successful event with an average of 200 visitors at any one time attending during the morning. Quite a few of the visitors opted to join our association whilst also signing up to take part in a variety of the groups that were in attendance there. After all the problems of the previous few years it was a good turnout.

On the 5th of October 24 members of the U3A joined a coach trip to Agost and Pucol which proved to be a great day out. The day started with a stop in Agost for coffee before going on to the Pottery Museum where the group were given a guided tour of the Museum and also they had the opportunity to try their hands at making 3 pots, 2 by hand and 1 on the potter’s wheel. It is safe to say that there weren’t many professionals amongst the participants.

Following this event, the group then went on to Elche where they had an excellent Italian Menu del Dia. After the meal they continued the trip to the museum in Pucol. This was extremely interesting but sadly many of the attendees could remember some of the exhibits from therir childhood!!

Barry Weston

Torrevieja U3A Press Officer