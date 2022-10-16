



Along with representatives of the Royal British Legon and the British Embassy in UK and Spain, Toni Pérez, the mayor of Benidorm, while speaking of how proud he was to be involved in the fundraising campaign, has launched the 2022 RBL Poppy Appeal.

The event was attended by many hundreds of veteran, residents and visitors to the holiday capital.

One other charity that will be active in the coming days is Maria and the Pink Ladies as they publicise International Breast Cancer Awareness month at Zenia Boulevard on Friday the 21st October.