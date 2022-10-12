



Consum has expanded its online store in the province of Alicante, extending the service to twenty towns and villages in the Vega Baja del Segura region that bring together nearly 198,000 potential customers.

Specifically, it has extended its guaranteed delivery ecommerce in two hours to Orihuela, Molins, Torremendo, San Bartolomé and Virgen del Camino districts, as well as Almoradí, Callosa de Segura, Rojales, Guardamar del Segura, Catral, Dolores, Algorfa, Benijófar, San Fulgencio, La Marina, Benejúzar, San Isidro, Jacarilla, Cox, Rafal, Redován and Bigastro.

In total, the Consum online store is available in more than 380 towns in Valencia, Alicante, Castellón, Barcelona, ​​Tarragona, Almería, Murcia and Girona, and will continue to expand in the coming months.

It has more than 11,500 items, including fresh food such as meat, fish, and delicatessen. To guarantee the best service, the online order is prepared from the supermarket itself.

In addition, Consum customers can make purchases online from the Mundo Consum App and also check their discounts, receive their Gift Voucher in the middle of the month or make shopping lists, among other things, without having to leave the same platform, with what is gained in comfort and time.