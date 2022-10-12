



GILLIAN Ashworth, the wife of the Chairman of the Costa Blanca Yacht Association has won the Chairman’s Cardboard Boat Challenge for the second year in a row and this time beat four other entrants to retain the prize (though last year she was the only entrant). The fifth galleon was non-sailing and donated (sans mermaid) to a local children’s charity.

The challenge, which was held on 5th October, was to paddle boats, made only from cardboard sheets, tubes, duct tape and environmentally-friendly water-soluble paint, around a mark set 100 metres off the beach At El Portet, Moraira, and back again, in the fastest possible time.

Not as simple as it sounds and of the participants, only two finished the course. The others sunk!

The good news was that the event raised over €800 for their nominated charities (mainly has to be said thanks to Gillian’s sterling sponsorship efforts).

Sadly the rest of the planned regatta had to be cancelled due to the inclement weather.

If you want to know more about sailing with the CBYA why not visit our website?

www.cbya.org.