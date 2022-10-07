



Jobs you can explore in the sports industry

The sports industry is extensive and has many people working in tandem to keep it growing. This article will serve you as a guide to the best career paths in the industry to explore.

The sports industry seems to revolve around athletes and their medals. However, there is more than that. There are also some professionals that help the athletes shine bright for everyone to see.

If you are the type that loves sports, but you are not athletic, there is a wide variety of career options you can explore. For example, you can delve into sports coaching, sports photographer jobs, and equipment management.

In this article, we will be discussing some of the careers that you can do in the sports industry. We have also teamed up with experts from job aggregator Jooble to find out how you can get into these careers.

Jobs You Can Do In The Sports Industry

Employment in the sporting world is projected to grow by 13 percent in the next ten years, much faster than the average for other occupations. This increment is expected to give birth to about 90,000 new job opportunities over the decade.

We’ve outlined some popular jobs in the sports industry to consider and described how to get into them below.

Sports Announcer

One of the most common jobs in the sports industry is being a sports announcer/broadcaster. They analyze sports and give people the necessary information about sports. Sports announcers run commentaries on ongoing sports activities. They also have discussions on sports events, whether it’s just coming up or has been concluded.

Sports announcers majorly work in the media. A sports announcer must be passionate and have in-depth knowledge of the sport. Also, the job requires that you are good at presenting and public speaking. The average salary of a sports broadcaster is $40,000 a year.

2. Coach

Another job that you can take up in the sports industry is coaching. Coaches are responsible for the general tutoring of athletes. Retired athletes often take up the job of an athletic coach since the job requires a vast knowledge of the sport. Coaches earn an average of $41,000 per annum.

3. Scout

Do you have an eye for talent? Can you notice the future star athlete? Then you can start your career as an athletic scout. An athletic scout searches for and recruits people with prospects of being great athletes. Scouts earn about $62,000 per annum.

4. Athlete Manager

Another way to be gainfully employed in the sports industry is by managing athletes. An athlete manager is responsible for the athlete’s general activities, events, and well-being. They manage athletes’ schedules, events, and general outlook. You can earn over $50,000 annually by working as an athlete manager.

5. Physical Therapist

Sports are usually intensive, and athletes use their bodies a lot. Therefore, physical therapists are generally in demand in the sports industry. A physical therapist is a medical professional who evaluates and treats body disorders. They help people get the best body quality and also help ensure good recovery after an injury.

Physical therapists earn an average of $125,000 per annum and can earn over $600,000. However, you must graduate from the university with a Bachelor’s degree in Medical Rehabilitation, Physiotherapy, or other related fields to get this job. The profession also requires you to go to medical school and complete your residency to practice it.

6. Sports and Fitness Nutritionist

Nutrition plays a significant part in an athlete’s lifestyle. Hence, there is a need for reliable nutritionists in the industry. Nutritionists help athletes monitor their nutrition to achieve their goals. However, you must have a Bachelor’s degree in food science, nutrition, or relative fields to get the job.

Sports nutritionists earn an average of $50,000 per year.

7. Sports Photographer

Sports photographer is another job you can explore in the sports media. They take pictures of athletes during their events. They also help athletes organize photoshoots. Sports photographers earn an average of $43,000 per year.

8. Sports Stylist

Some sports, such as figure skating and gymnastics, have dressing regulations. Athletes must follow these rules not to get penalized. However, some athletes also model for brands to make more money. So, these athletes need stylists to balance both —cashing out without breaking the rules.

Also, athletes’ dressings can contribute to their outlook and PR. So, this is another reason why athletes need good stylists. Meanwhile, you need to be a fashion expert and have a deep knowledge of the sport to thrive in this profession. You can earn as much as $55,000 working as a sports stylist.

Conclusion

The sports industry is not only about the athletes. Tons of other careers can fetch you money in sports. However, you need to know the profession and how to apply it to your chosen sport.

In addition, there isn’t one specific route to explore these careers. You need a university degree to get some, while all you need to get started in some professions is lots of skills and experience.