



ACTS – Actors Community Theatre group are delighted to announce that tickets for the Autumn production of ‘Sex Please We’re Sixty’ are still available. The dates are 17th-19th November inclusive and the venue is Casa de Cultura, Benijofar.

This is another hilarious comedy by Michael and Susan Parker, and will leave you chuckling long after you have left the theatre. Directed by Deborah Locke and with a cast of dedicated and talented stalwarts with some surprising cameos, it promises to be another evening to remember.

Don’t delay – make sure you have your tickets early! A steal at €10 and available from:

Cards & More – La Marina; The Post Box – Doña Pepa; The Card Place – Benimar; The Post Room – Benijofar; Bargain Books – San Miguel; The Card & Gift Shop – Cuidad Quesada; The Post Shop – Villamartin; Quentine’s – Algorfa. Or by contacting us via: ACTS Actors Community Theatre on Facebook; ACTSTHEATRE@ICLOUD.COM or calling: 602 683 925