



Christmas comes early to Dolores de Pacheco! Come to party and learn Let it Snow with Pilarmonics, Spanish Barbershop’s Champion Chorus, on Saturday 22nd October from 11am to 4pm at the Teatro municipal, Dolores de Pacheco.

Pilarmonics are an acapella chorus based in Dolores de Pacheco near Roda in Murcia. We love to sing, laugh and party, so what better way to spend a Saturday in October?! We will learn breathing and voice warm up techniques, as well as Let it Snow.

Bring yourself, bottle of water, santa hat and your best Christmas Jumper. See you there!

For more information, contact secretary.pilarmonics@gmail.com, go to www.pilarmonics.org or find us on Facebook.