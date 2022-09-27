Registration now open for Spanish lessons in Torrevieja

Torrevieja´s Department of International Residents, directed by the councillor Gitte Lund, has organised Spanish lessons in Torrevieja, specifically aimed at the international residents of the town.

The classes will be taught at its own headquarters by the Königin Study Centre of Torrevieja, with a duration of 10 weeks in an intensive method. For this, the Council has awarded a minor contract to this academy for a total of 8,600 euro.

In addition to the theoretical course, the students of the courses will visit emblematic places in the town and various activities will be carried out in order to interact with the public.

The registration period is now open and will remain so until October 11, allowing those interested in learning Spanish to register through the PROP Registry in the town (by appointment) or through the electronic headquarters of the Torrevieja town hall website, available via torrevieja.es.