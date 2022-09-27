The Guardia Civil arrested four people who are charged with a multiple violation of a young woman who was on vacation in the town of Torrevieja with a friend.
The victim went to report the facts as soon as she could after what had happened, thus facilitating the immediate action.
The Women-Minor Team (EMUME) of the Alicante Command began the investigation after receiving a complaint from a victim on September 8, shortly after the events occurred. A young woman who was on vacation in the town went to ask for the help of the agents because she had just been the victim of three sexual assaults.
For this reason, the agents began the investigation to secure all the evidence and prevent the aggressors from fleeing since they were not identified when the victim filed the complaint and that, as suspected, they were temporarily in Torrevieja.
The rapid action of the Guardia Civil resulted in the location of the defendants and the scene of the crime just a few hours after the events were reported, managing to collect all the evidence necessary for their indictment.
After carrying out a reconstruction of what happened, the investigators have concluded that the victim had gone out to dinner and a drink in a leisure area of Torrevieja with a friend. At one point, taking advantage of the fact that she had been left alone, one of the perpetrators struck up a conversation with her and tricked her into an apartment far from the area where the victim was initially with her friend.
Once in the apartment she was sexually assaulted first by him, and then by two other men. When she managed to get away from the aggressors and go out into the street, she was helped by passers-by who helped her get to the Guardia Civil barracks.
For these events, four men aged between 19 and 30 who were on vacation in Torrevieja have been arrested.
Thanks to the decision of the victim, an 18-year-old girl, to report the events immediately, the work of the agents to identify the perpetrators and gather numerous evidence to prove what happened has been facilitated.
The operation, carried out by the Women-Minor Team of the Judicial Police Organic Unit of the Alicante Guardia Civil Command, has had the close collaboration of the French Authorities through the Customs Police Cooperation Centre and Europol.
The Court of Instruction number 1 of Torrevieja has decreed the imprisonment of the three alleged perpetrators of the multiple rape. The fourth is charged as an accomplice, since he was in the apartment when the events occurred. The latter has been released with precautionary measures prohibiting him from leaving the national territory and the obligation to appear before the Court every 15 days.
The Women-Minor Teams (EMUME) were created in 1995. They are Judicial Police teams of the Guardia Civil made up of agents specialised in caring for victims of special vulnerability. These civil guards are trained in dealing with crimes including sexual harassment, abuse and assault. Its action is aimed at clarifying the facts and ensuring the immediate protection of the victims with individualised and personalised treatment.
The EMUME is located at the head of the Comandancia, from where it coordinates and supervises the cases of the entire province. For the development of their functions, EMUME agents have progressive training and continuous updating.