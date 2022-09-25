



As we reach the final few days of this popular competition we now know who the semi finalists will be in many of the tournament disciplines, but more importantly, following Saturday’s matches at Greenlands Bowls Club, we have the finalists for the Men’s Pairs, Mixed Pairs and Mixed Triples.

The Ladies Quarter Finals saw Debbie Perryman, Irene Everett, Lisa Bonsor and Maggie Furness progress to the semi final stage, all with relative ease. Bonsor will now meet Furness and Sunday afternoon with the Perryman/Everett semi schedule for Monday.

This was also the case in the Mixed Pairs Semi Finals where Graham Shoots and Debbie Perryman progressed and will meet current holders, and Greenlands Clubmates, Pete and Lisa Bonsor, in what is sure to be a thrilling final in the early part of this coming week.

The Men’s Pairs Semi finals saw a comfortable 21-9 win for Pete Bonsor and Andy Miles against Graham Shoots and Dave Morrison but in the top half of the draw there was a thrilling climax as Russell Marks and Noel Davis, of the Emerald Isle, edged out Vistabella’s Fred Wiley and Gary Thorpe on the final end, 19-18, to progress to Tuesday’s final.

There was a similar excitement in the Semi Final of the Mixed Triples where veteran Colin Lindgren, along with Drew and Ann Mari Gerrard, hung on to take their match 18-17, following the late comeback of Beattie/O’Brien and Hill.

With the remaining semi finals to be played on Sunday the date for two of the finals is still to be determined, but at the time of going to press we do know that the Men’s and Ladies Pairs Finals will be played at Greenlands at 10am on Tuesday with the Finals of the Men’s and Ladies Singles taking place at 2pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Dates for the Triples and Rinks competitions will be determined once the names of the finalists are known.

Spectators are welcome at both events so why not go along, enjoy the final days, and see some of Spain’s very top bowlers in action.