



Over the years, weddings have become increasingly more elaborate. But some people wonder if the stress of planning for this big day is worthwhile. This is why it’s essential to focus on what really matters.

Here are 6 things to prioritize as you start planning your wedding.

Focus On Budget First

A lot of couples dive headfirst into wedding planning without considering their budget. However, setting a budget is vital.

Start by setting a general number. Then, create a list that breaks down the different areas of the wedding you need to plan. From there, you can start allocating certain funds towards the different areas.

Keep in mind the parts of your wedding you consider nonnegotiables and those that are more flexible.

For instance, printed wedding invitations might not be important. Instead, you can use a free wedding website to send digital invitations. On the other hand, choosing a wedding photographer may be high on your list so you can keep these memories for a lifetime.

The Engagement Ring

Before the wedding, there is more than likely going to be a proposal. And with any proposal comes an engagement ring. This is by far one of the most important pieces of the entire wedding because it’s the one tangible part of the process that lasts forever.

For instance, a four-carat diamond ring is a better investment than spending thousands of dollars on a dress. Your engagement ring is something you’ll wear forever whereas the dress is something you’ll only wear once.

Decide If You’ll Have A Honeymoon

It might not feel like a part of your wedding planning, but the honeymoon is important. Deciding if you’ll have a honeymoon and what that might look like could change a lot of things.

Honeymoons can be planned around when your wedding day will be. Or on the flip side, you can choose your wedding date around your honeymoon.

For example, if flight prices to the place of your dreams are cheaper in September, you may want to consider having your wedding shortly before your flight.

Plus, honeymoons can be expensive. If you don’t have financial help from family members for your wedding costs, you may need to factor your honeymoon into your wedding budget.

When You Want Your Wedding To Be

When you think about the overall aesthetic of your wedding, the season matters. If you want to have a smaller backyard wedding, you’re not going to want to do it in the winter.

On the flip side, if you want to have an elaborate wedding that revolves around an eventful time of year, you may want to consider the 4th of July weekend or New Year’s Eve.

When you have your wedding will also determine how big your budget could get. Vendors and venues charge more during peak wedding season, which is from June to September. They’ll also charge more if you’re planning your wedding over a holiday.

Your Guest List

When determining the budget for your wedding, people often don’t consider their guest list. This is one of the most impactful financial components of planning a wedding.

The more guests you have, the larger venue space you’ll need. The more people who attend, the more mouths there are to feed and hotels to arrange.

The number of guests you invite can also change the entire feel of the wedding. Micro-weddings with 25 guests or less will feel significantly more intimate, whereas a guest list of over 200 will feel more like a party.

Or you could skip the guest list altogether and decide on an elopement that would change everything for your wedding planning altogether.

Where Your Wedding And Reception Will Take Place

Before you’re able to send out your invitations, you’re going to need a place for both the wedding ceremony and the reception.

Now that you’ve narrowed down your budget and guest list, you can decide on a place. Determine the feel of your wedding first.

Do you want something more rustic like a barn wedding in an open field? Would you like to keep it simple like a wedding in the park? Or would you prefer something a little more traditional like a ceremony in a church followed by a reception in an art gallery?

Conclusion

Before anything else, make a list of what you both believe are the most important things to have for your wedding. Factor those items into your budget and go from there. Don’t forget, this day is about the two of you.

Some items might feel like they’re for you, but are really for other people. Keep the importance of what your wedding day means at the forefront of your mind throughout the planning process.