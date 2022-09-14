



Campoverde Church Garden has always been a delightful place for our community to sit and contemplate, to meet friends, for the kids to play in at the Church Summer Club and to just make the whole Church Campus that little bit more alive. An essential part of the garden has been the memorial benches.

A local resident, Kerry Byrne, noticed that two of them had become very tatty and needed replacing. The Church was, of course, delighted at Kerry’s initiative and she set about raising the funds.

In total over 700€ was donated by Campoverde residents, friends and families. The benches arrived and were installed this week. Once they have had another coat of varnish applied all the old plaques will be added to the new benches.

People are now invited to have a plaque made and the Church will add it to the bench. You or your loved one do not have to live in Campoverde but may have a connection with this delightful village. If you would like to do so, get your plaque made and then contact Maggie Dew on maggieruthdew@hotmail.com or 623016231 and she will arrange to have it fitted.

The Church would like to thank Kerry for her magnificent achievement and to Gordon who fitted them. And we would just like to remind you of the words of Dorothy Frances Gurney,

“The kiss of the sun for pardon,

The song of the birds for mirth,

One is nearer God’s Heart in a garden

Than anywhere else on earth.”

Amen