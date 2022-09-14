



Although we still await confirmation from the Orihuela Council it now seems almost certain that their intransigence and seeming indifference by the Orihuela council toward the grief being experienced by British residents, following the death of HM Queen Elizabeth, is beginning to dissolve as I now have word that a minutes silence will be observed in her Majesty’s memory, on the steps of the Orihuela Costa Town Hall at 12 noon on Friday.

I have been in communication with the Ayuntamiento through Liam Kiley of the AVCRL and we have now arranged for a Royal British Legion Standard Bearer to attend along with a bugler, who will play the Last Post followed by Reveille.

I have also been assured that the Union Flag will then fly in front of the Town Hall building at half mast for 3 days, until the funeral.

I would beg those of you who are able to do so to turn out in numbers, as both a sign of respect to our wonderful monarch and as a means of showing the mayor, her councillors and her followers that the residents of the Orihuela Costa will not be ignored.