



Guardamar del Segura has this week joined the growing list of municipalities who have taken decisive action to prepare for the inevitable heavy rains of the autumn.

The Segura Hydrographic Confederation has completed the clearing and maintenance work on the old and new channels of the Rio Segura in the vicinity of its mouth in Guardamar.

The works have consisted of the removal of reeds and vegetation with machinery to ensure, together with the installation of the connection gates of both channels, the intended objective of facilitating the passage of water between both channels in the event of large floods as a result of rains being intense and continuous, with which the old channel is discharged through the new channel in less time.

This action is part of the vegetation clearing work that the organisation continues to carry out in a stretch of just over four kilometres in length between the municipalities of Rojales and Guardamar, as well as in other parts of the province of Alicante that technicians consider a priority.

The actions carried out in the province of Alicante throughout 2022 is expected to exceed €2.6 million, doubling the amount of €1.3 million allocated to this type of action in 2021.

These actions must be complemented with those of maintenance and conservation of the riverbeds that the municipalities must carry out in the urban and peri-urban sections, as well as those that the administrations that own communication routes (roads, highways, etc.) must carry out in the environments of the transverse drainage works, so that they do not pose an obstacle to the flow of water.