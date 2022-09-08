



Following on from the news that the Valencian regional government is to propose a 20 percent reduction in Christmas lights to reduce power use due to the energy crisis, the general secretary of the PSOE in Pilar de la Horadada, Antonio Escudero, has proposed that the town sets the standard by reducing power use for the upcoming patron saint festivities in the town.

This proposal, as explained by the PSOE and which has been sent to the governing Partido Popular team (PP), is in line with the regional contingency plan for energy saving that is being sent to the European Commission at the end of September with the goal of reducing dependence on Russian natural gas.

The PSOE of Pilar de la Horadada consider that “from the Council of Pilar de la Horadada we can contribute voluntarily and from now on to the effort that is being asked of companies and citizens with measures or recommendations, reducing at least 20% the energy consumption of the party lights”.

For this reason, they request in the same letter “that the necessary measures be studied and adopted by the Council of Pilar de la Horadada to reduce by a minimum of 20% the energy consumption of the lighting of the 2022 patron saint festivities”.

Escudero has assessed the measure as “constructive and important at a time of uncertainty that we are going through due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the global repercussions that the war is having, especially in Europe”. And he has pointed to Elda as an example, where the socialists govern, who in their Major Festivities will assume the measure reducing the time lights are switched on by three hours.