



The death of Queen Elizabeth II has plunged the entire United Kingdom into a deep shock.

Queen Elizabeth II has died at Balmoral this Thursday, September 8, just six months after her husband, Prince Philip, who passed away on April 9, at the age of 99.

The Duke was, in her own words, her “strength” and just a few months after her heartfelt loss, she too has now embarked on her journey to eternity.

After almost 71 years on the throne the death of the Queen Elizabeth came as a surprise to most as, despite her advancing years, she generally enjoyed good health. Not even the Covid-19 pandemic could upset her nobleness.

But the years do not forgive even those who seem immortal!

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

It was only 2 days ago that she carried out her final official appointments, seeing the departure of former PM Boris Johnson, followed just a short time later by her invitation to the Leader of the Conservative Party, Liz Truss, to become the 16th Prime Minster of her reign.

In both appearances the sovereign appeared smiling, happy, and as elegant as ever.

The Queen passed away just a few months after celebrating, what would probably be the most important party of her life: her Platinum Jubilee, that is, her 70 years on the throne , a milestone, in which she ministered the longest reign in British history, making her a fundamental figure for all the countries that make up the Commonwealth.

“I declare before you that my whole life, whether long or short, will be devoted to your service,” she promised on her twenty-first birthday, in a speech broadcast over the radio from Cape Town, where she was visiting with her parents, still a child princess.

And that sense of duty, and her devotion to a life of service, was carried throughout her long reign with a full schedule of engagements, from visits to charities and schools, to hosting visiting Heads of State.

She was also the visible face of the United Kingdom, and without a doubt the most important, and such was her intention to help, that she served as Royal Patron or President of more than 600 charities, military associations, professional bodies and public service organizations, areas of action ranging from creating educational and employment opportunities for youth, to the preservation of wildlife and the environment.

A mother of four, this petite woman was born at 2:40 a.m. on 21 April 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London, and baptised Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary in the private chapel at Buckingham Palace on May 29 of that year, she was not called to be queen. But fate is capricious.

The abdication of her uncle, Edward VIII, in December 1936 saw her father, George VI succeed to the the throne which completely changed the course of her life, one in which she has had more than her own share of difficult times in recent years, the worst of which being the burial of her husband of 73 years.

The death of her father saw her take up the reins of the monarchy at the age of only 25, news that she learned while she was at ‘Tree Tops’ while travelling in Kenya. Elizabeth was the first daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York, who later became King George VI, and Queen Elizabeth, later known as the ‘Queen Mother’.

In 1930, she became an older sister, with the birth of Princess Margaret Rose. In 1937, the two princesses, who were home schooled like many girls from wealthy families at the time, attended their parents’ coronation at Westminster Abbey. On that day, Princess Elizabeth became first in line to the throne.

It was then that she began to be instructed in history, French, a language she spoke fluently, art and music. She was also an experienced swimmer and she loved to ride horses, animals for which she had a special predilection and in all matters of which she was an expert.

She became a thoroughbred owner and breeder, she was often seen at country events where she went to see her horses race, winning at Royal Ascot on many occasions. Her dogs of the ‘Corgis’ and ‘Dorgis’ breeds deserve a special mention, with whom she used to take long walks through the rolling countryside.

According to Palace sources, a lesser-known interest of the sovereign was Scottish country dancing. Every year during her stay at Balmoral Castle, the Queen would host dances known as Gillies’ Balls, for her neighbours,

In her 96 years of life, she lived through the outbreak of the Second World War, the dissolution of the British Empire and the consequent birth of the Commonwealth, the Falklands War, Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic… experiences to which could be added those of her own private life, such as the death of her daughter-in-law, Princess Diana, the crisis caused by her grandson Harry and Meghan Markle with their abandonment of the Royal Family and the sexual abuse scandal involving her son, Prince Andrew.

From Churchill to Truss: In her seven decades on the throne, which she would fulfil on February 6, she saw 16 prime ministers pass through Downing Street.

Her funeral will be held in just ten days time while her eldest son, Prince Charles, will be crowned in her place at the age of 73.