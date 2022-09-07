



The Valencian Community has reached a combined figure of 14,644 National Police and Guardia Civil personnel, representing the historical maximum number of security personnel in the region, which has been obtained thanks to the 12% increase promoted by the Ministry of the Interior in the last four years.

“The Valencian Community is the autonomous community that has increased the most in the number of troops in the last four years, reversing the trend of this lack of personnel that the Government of the Partido Popular led during its years in office” explained the delegate of the Government in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabé. “The reinforcement of the templates guarantees that the security forces can count on more and better resources, and this has a direct impact on the security of all citizens. The Government of Spain is committed to security in the Community”, added Bernabé.

With the incorporation of the new agents of the National Police and Guardia Civil to their destinations in the Community, there are 7,195 national police officers and 7,449 active civil guards.

In total, 1,554 agents have been assigned to the Community in the last four years, which has represented an increase of 12% since December 2017, when the combined staff of both bodies had fallen to only 13,090 troops.

During the previous seven years, there had been a sustained decline in agents, with a total loss of 1,302 officers between 2011 and 2017, a process that has been reversed in four years.

The 14,644 national police and civil guards that currently serve in the Valencian Community are 252 more than the 14,392 that in 2011 marked the previous record of troops.

This progressive increase in the workforce of the State Security Forces and Corps promoted by the Ministry of the Interior has also occurred in the rest of Spain. In total, in Spain this summer 154,535 agents have been reached, 81,534 of them belonging to the Guardia Civil and 73,001 to the National Police, bordering on the historical maximum reached in 2011 and reversing the 13,077 positions that had been lost during the PP governments.