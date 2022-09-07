



The president of the Valencia region, Ximo Puig, has proposed an “alliance between agriculture and the environment” to encourage the recovery and new use of abandoned fields and thus prevent fires.

This was stated after meeting with the main agricultural organisations and the agri-food sector of the Valencian Community, and the Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development, Climate Emergency and Ecological Transition, Mireia Mollà, to explore ways of collaborating in fire prevention.

The head of the Consell has assured that climate change and depopulation are “the most powerful allies” of the fires, which occur in the face of the “dehumanisation of the territory”. In this sense, he has pointed out that the fields that were previously cultivated and are now abandoned increase vulnerability to the advance of fire, for which he has considered it necessary to work together to recover and reconcile the various uses of the territory to improve fire prevention.