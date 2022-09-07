



Eight teams from four continents will meet in San Pedro del Pinatar from September 17 to 27

The under-20 teams from England, Australia, Chile and Morocco and the under-18 teams from the Netherlands, Belgium, the Faroe Islands and England will meet at the end of September at the Pinatar Arena to play the Costa Cálida Supercup.

All matches will be played on the main field of Pinatar Arena between September 21 and 27. Football fans will be able to see live, and free of charge, some of the most promising youngsters in world football. All matches will be televised through the Pinatar Arena YouTube channel and the websites of the participating teams.

The under-20 team has four teams from four continents that will turn the Costa Cálida Supercup into a small youth World Cup. The sub-18 category brings back to San Pedro del Pinatar and the Region of Murcia four teams that have already used Pinatar Arena before in different categories.

During the month of September, the facility continues to consolidate itself as the epicenter of international football, since, in addition to the Costa Cálida Supercup, the senior teams from Saudi Arabia, Ecuador and the United States will be training and playing at the venue. The latter will play two games at the Enrique Roca stadium in Murcia on September 23 and 27.

The under-16 and under-17 teams from Scotland and Denmark are currently training at the Pinatar Arena, where they will remain until September 11.

During the month of September Pinatar Arena will host a total of 14 international teams in different categories that will fill more than 3,000 rooms to hotels in the Region.