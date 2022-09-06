



The charity chosen by the ladies for the month of August was SAT Animal Rescue, a registered charity, formed in 1992, whose aim is to alleviate the local stray and abandoned dog problem.

It is a multi-national organisation with kennels at Dolores which can home up to 70 dogs.

The presentation was made on Monday outside the charity shop in Cabo Roig.

In recent months the chosen charities have included Finca Castellena, Help at Home, the Ukraine Appeal and AFA Cancer Torrevieja.

All of the fitness instructors give their time for free but they do ask for a small donation towards charity.

Each month Nicola Louden nominates one person from the group to pick a local charity that they would like to support. A great way to do a little bit for all those working on behalf of the local area