



ACTS – Actors Community Theatre group are delighted to announce that tickets for the Autumn production of ‘Sex Please We’re Sixty’ are now on sale and available as per the attached details.

This is another hilarious comedy by Michael and Susan Parker, and will leave you with aching sides and chuckling long after you have left the theatre.

Directed by Deborah Locke and with a cast of dedicated and talented stalwarts with some surprising cameos, it promises to be another evening to remember.

Don’t delay – make sure you have your tickets early!