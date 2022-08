PILAR de la Horadada’s 2022 Summer show was attended by an enthusiastic crowd that enjoyed the performance of the Flamenco Group “La Amistad” by Pinar de Campoverde, directed by Paqui Samper Navarro.

Also showcasing was a concert by “Jurassic Band” with hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

An awards ceremony took place for the petanque and card championships, held as part of the 2022 summer festivities.

Caption: Flamenco Group La Amistad with Francesca Samper