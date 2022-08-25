



The Sueña political group in Torrevieja has launched a campaign through social networks to try to increase the awareness of the urgent need to widen the N-332 main road that passes through Torrevieja.

Pablo Samper, spokesperson for Sueña, assures that «we are not going to stop in the effort to fight and claim for what is fair and belongs to Torrevieja, for this reason we intend that with this campaign all the neighbours, tourists and residents can participate in the public denunciation of an unbearable situation that has dragged on for more than 10 years.

Samper had previously pointed out that “we know that the drafting of the project was awarded four years ago, in June 2018, with a term of 18 months and should have been delivered in December 2019. And we know that the environmental assessment report from the Ministry of Ecological Transition is also pending. But we know this through the media, not from the voice of any representative of the State administration, nor from the mayor of Torrevieja.

And the citizens sincerely do not care who has the skills, or who puts up the money: what they want is to be able to drive around calmly with their car without having to take half an hour to travel 5 kilometres”

The group are therefore asking for testimonies, photographs and videos of the situation be sent to them, and have provided both a WhatsApp number, 682 320 454, and an email address, autorestorrevieja@gmail.com, where you can send your reports denouncing the “collapse” of the N-332.

Of course, please don’t take photographs or videos whilst you are driving, as this is illegal, even if you are stopped in the queue of traffic. Get your passenger to do it instead.