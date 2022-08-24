



The Diputación de Alicante is set to share 2 million euro with 115 municipalities who applied to share in the grants to modernise computer systems, specifically with a view to improving cybersecurity.

The deputy for Innovation and Digital Agenda, Juan de Dios Navarro, explained that the initiative includes the replacement of more than a thousand obsolete personal computers with new equipment, especially in towns with smaller populations (up to 10,000 inhabitants), and the installation of firewalls in internet networks.

This new call, paid for with treasury remnants, benefits municipalities with up to 20,000 inhabitants and the aid varies depending on the population. In this way, for municipalities with up to 10,000 inhabitants, the replacement of all computers with new equipment with the installation of cybersecurity products has been planned. In addition, in all municipalities with up to 20,000 inhabitants, firewalls will be installed as a cybersecurity barrier with the Internet network.

In the Vega Baja, the municipalities to benefit are Albatera, Algorfa, Benejúzar, Benferri, Benijófar, Bigastro, Callosa de Segura, Catral, Cox, Daya Nueva, Daya Vieja, Dolores, Formentera del Segura, Granja de Rocamora, Guardamar del Segura, Jacarilla, Los Montesinos, Rafal, Redován, Rojales, San Fulgencio, San Isidro, and San Miguel de Salinas.