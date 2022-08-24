



This week, Torrevieja town hall took possession of the keys to a fleet of 20 new vehicles that will be used by various municipal departments. The vehicles were all presented in a ceremony held at the Palacio de Deportes in the town.

The Mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, together with the Councillor responsible for the aquisition, Carmen Gómez Candel, have presented these vehicles that considerably expand and renew the fleet of vehicles of Torrevieja Town Hall.

The total investment amounts to 396,338.31 euro (IVA included), divided into two lots: one of four hybrid FORD PUMA vehicles (two for the Department of Urban Planning and 2 for the Department of Parks and Gardens), and another lot of 16 FORD TRANSIT vans (seven vans with a roof rack, a van adapted for transporting animals, five large vans for transporting goods, a large van with a roof rack and rear ladder and two 9-seater vans for transporting people.

The mayor has reported that these 16 vehicles will be attached to the departments of Works and Services, Parks and Gardens, Sports, Civil Protection, Beaches, Road Signage and Road Protection. Also, Eduardo Dolón has highlighted the importance of expanding the fleet of vehicles for Civil Protection, which goes from having only one van for transporting personnel to having three more.

Finally, the mayor has announced that there is still a batch of five vehicles to be delivered, which will be acquired shortly, and which will be assigned to Activities, Social Services, Parks and Gardens, Urban Cleanliness and the Mayor’s Office.