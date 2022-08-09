



The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has reported a total of 2,664 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests since the last update. The new cases by province are 307 in Castellón (188,569 in total), 1,236 in Alicante (522,302 in total), 1,119 in Valencia (823,839 in total) and 2 unassigned.

Of these, 1,400 are from people over 60 years of age. By provinces: 186 from Castellón, 636 from Alicante, 576 from Valencia and 2 unassigned.

Valencian hospitals currently have 861 people admitted with COVID-19, 54 of them in the ICU: 135 in the province of Castellón, 3 in the ICU; 287 in the province of Alicante, 18 of them in the ICU, and 439 in the province of Valencia, 33 in the ICU.

17 deaths from coronavirus have been reported since the last update, all with a date of death in the last 7 days except one in July. They are 8 women, between 46 and 91 years old, and 9 men, between 63 and 99 years old. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic amounts to 9,863: 1,164 in the province of Castellón, 3,763 in Alicante and 4,936 in Valencia.