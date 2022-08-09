



To access this 24-hour service it is not necessary to have medical health insurance, since the unit provides free assistance to everyone who has suffered a traffic accident

Summer is here, and with long-awaited summer vacations, it’s the time of year for road trips. However, going on a trip can become a nightmare if we are involved in a traffic accident.

Most frequent injuries in a traffic accident

In Spain there are an average of 150,000 road traffic injuries per year.

Dr. Carlos Israel Puell, a specialist at the Rehabilitation Service of Quirónsalud Alicante and Torrevieja, indicates that “cervical spine sprain is the most frequent injury seen in traffic accidents, followed by back pain and lower back pain.” The most frequent symptoms are “neck pain, headaches, limitation of cervical mobility, ringing in the ear and a feeling of dizziness”. All of these are if the accident vehicle is a car.

On the contrary, when the vehicle is a motorcycle, the injuries that can occur are very different, due to the fact that there is no protective chassis and the type of injuries often depend on the way in which the motorcyclist falls.

If a fall occurs at low speed, injuries are usually caused by abrasions against the asphalt, but at higher speeds the most injured area will be the one that hits first. “In these cases, the most common fractures would be those of an upper limb, such as a fractured humerus, wrist or elbow,” says Dr. Puell.

In falls where the rider does not dismount from the motorbike, the most frequent injuries tend to occur in the lower limbs, such as the femur, knee or tibia.

Most common rehabilitation treatments after an accident

After a traffic accident, the most important thing is to recover fully and properly from injuries in order to avoid sequelae. The main treatments in this case combine pharmacological treatment (painkillers and anti-inflammatory drugs) with rehabilitation therapy. “Here, the intervention of physiotherapists is very important, with the application of massage therapy, stretching and recommendations of exercises and postural hygiene rules. In addition to other approaches such as electrotherapy, thermotherapy, ultrasound, tens, etc.,” says Dr. Carlos Israel Puell from Quirónsalud.

Only early, professional and personalized attention helps the road accident victim recover quickly and completely.

The assessment and establishment of early treatment is essential to minimize any physical repercussions. In addition, from a medical point of view, it is essential that everyone involved in a traffic accident attend an urgent medical assessment, regardless of the severity of the damage suffered.

The Traffic Units of Quirónsalud Torrevieja and Alicante provide care to patients who have suffered a traffic accident 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. It is made up of a multidisciplinary team made up of specialists in orthopaedics, neurology, rehabilitation and physiotherapy, and has all the necessary resources to offer the best service.

Your health care includes the first emergency visit, hospitalization, diagnostic tests, consultations with different specialists, rehabilitation doctor and rehabilitation treatment, intensive care unit and, if necessary, urgent surgery.

In addition, professionals have quick access to support services (MRI, CT, ultrasound, laboratory and operating theatre) for accurate diagnosis.

One of the keys to this Traffic Unit is the multidisciplinary approach to patients, as most musculoskeletal and spinal injuries require the coordination of different specialties for both healing and stabilisation of the injuries.

How to act in the event of a traffic accident?

In the event of a traffic accident, we must remain calm and act according to the instructions of the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT).

“The first step is to check if there are injured people and help them as far as possible, but without moving them. If the accident has had a major impact or if we are in any doubt, we should call the emergency service (112). The next recommendation is to go or be taken to a medical centre to be assessed by a specialist and start the appropriate treatment as soon as possible,” concludes Dr. Puell.

How to avail of this service in case of an accident?

To be attended by this unit, it is only necessary to go directly to the emergency department of Quirónsalud Alicante or Torrevieja, where the administrative team will be in charge of carrying out all the procedures with the insurance company of your vehicle and will make complete medical attention available to you. You can also call the number 966 92 63 63 or write to trafico.torrevieja@quironsalud.es.

About Quirónsalud Torrevieja

– International medical team

– Free translation service

-We work with all national and international medical insurers

-General emergencies 24/7

-Paediatric daytime emergencies