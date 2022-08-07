



Two friendlies in quick succession were on offer at Moi Gomez stadium last week. On Wednesday evening, the youth team of La Liga side Elche CF, provided an excellent work out for Raul Mora’s new look side.

It was the visitors who took a 2-goal advantage into the interval, then added a further goal deep into the 2nd half. Captain Lloyd converted a penalty in the dying seconds, to reduce the deficit. Although the match scoreboard flashed the final result as 1-3, the boys in blue can take plenty of positives from the game.

Less than 48 hours later, they were back inside the heat cauldron, this time the visitors were Real Murcia Imperial. A very youthful opposition, play their football in Murcia div 3 (one step up from Thader), so it was no surprise to witness how quick and skilful they proved to be. But it was the hosts who almost snatched the lead on 11 mins. A teasing cross from the left wing found Argentinian hard man Guido, whose goal bound header from 5 yards was palmed over the bar by keeper Pedro.

Real Murcia did appear to have justified shouts for a pen on 20 mins, but a trip on Ismael was deemed a legitimate challenge. Midway through the half, Pedro was taken off as a precautionary measure for a nasty knock on his knee, but thankfully he should be fit for the next match. A Thader goalmouth scramble resulted in the ball being cleared 3 times in quick succession, but from the next attack, all the action was at the other end.

Another superb cross from the left found the head of Quino, but the big Thader no 9 was left frustrated as the ball cannoned off the post before bouncing to safety. Just before the half time interval, Guido became the 1st player to enter the ref’s notebook, when the first of many yellow cards was brandished.

The deadlock was broken on 47 mins, courtesy of a fine team build up. Not long on as sub, Raul (Thader’s new signing from Almoradi) picked up the ball, then without breaking stride, unleashed an unstoppable strike from fully 25 yards. Parity was restored less than 3 mins later.

A well taken 20-yard free kick by Ismael, beat Thader’s sub keeper Amine at his near post. Only the post came to Thader’s rescue on 54 mins, following a rasping drive by an unnamed sub. This pulsating friendly was at times close to boiling over, none more so when Edu became the 2nd Thader player to pick up a booking.

Amine made amends for his earlier mistake, brilliantly saving with his legs on the hour mark. Soon after, Edu was shown a 2nd yellow for another routine foul, and was sent off, when IMO, the ref could have asked manager Raul Mora to simply sub him! Another top-notch Amine save was followed by a Dani Lucus long range effort which just missed the target.

Just when it looked like the game would end in a draw, another Real Murcia sub ghosted unnoticed into Thader’s box, before placing a winning shot past Amine.

There is one more friendly at Moi Gomez stadium this week. On Friday 12 August, ko 8pm, Mutxamel from Alicante will provide the opposition.

