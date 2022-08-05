



The Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health has reported a total of 2,495 new cases of coronavirus confirmed by PCR test or through antigen tests since the last update. The new cases by province are 341 in Castellón (188,262 in total), 800 in Alicante (521,066 in total), 1,353 in Valencia (822,720 in total) and 1 unassigned.

Of these, 1,264 are from people over 60 years of age. By provinces: 187 from Castellón, 441 from Alicante and 636 from Valencia.

Valencian hospitals currently have 871 people admitted, 52 of them in the ICU: 142 in the province of Castellón, 2 in the ICU; 288 in the province of Alicante, 19 of them in the ICU; and 441 in the province of Valencia, 31 in the ICU.

44 deaths from coronavirus have been reported since the last update, all with a date of death in the last 7 days except three, from July 11, 13 and 19. They are 22 women, between 29 and 103 years old, and 22 men, between 58 and 93 years old. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic amounts to 9,846: 1,161 in the province of Castellón, 3,757 in Alicante and 4,928 in Valencia.