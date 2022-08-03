



Los Montesinos celebrated 32 years of independence on July 30, granted on July 30, 1990, after years of tireless effort, dedication and work of all Montesinera citizens.

“It is a milestone that was possible, especially thanks to the commissions that worked hard to make it a reality. Thank you always, for your fight,” Mayor Jose Manuel Butron told The Leader.

“We celebrated 32 years of municipal history and congratulate all the people of Los Montesinos. Let’s keep growing together,” he said.

The Vega Baja town celebrated one of their most special weeks in celebrating the 32nd anniversary of their municipal segregation, that included the choosing of Rose Queens for their annual Fiesta during September-October.

“Congratulations to our new Queens and Ladies. Thanks to the Government team for their work, so that everything went as well as possible.

“We start preparing the Patron Saint Festivities in honour of our Patron Saint, the Virgen del Pilar,” added Mayor Butron.

