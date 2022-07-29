



Los Alcázares town hall has considerably improved transparency levels significantly since 2016, according to the ‘Dyntra’ indices, the first collaborative platform in the world that works on the measurement and management of open government.

To measure the levels of transparency of public administrations, ‘Dyntra’ has created a series of indices, of which Los Alcázares complies with 107 of the 162 evaluated, which places the town hall in 9th place in the entire Region of Murcia in terms of transparency.

“We are very happy to have increased the levels of transparency in Los Alcázares but we do not want to stay here. We aspire to continue learning and training in transparency in order to improve each year”, underlines the Councillor for Citizen Participation, Transparency and Citizen Services, Sergio Ruiz.

Los Alcázares has gone from having 10.2% transparency in 2016 to 65.05% in 2022. “It is worth noting the great work carried out by the official responsible for the transparency portal that has managed to turn Los Alcázares into a one of the referents in this matter”, assures Ruiz.

In order to rise to position number 9 at the regional level, and 76 out of 493 at the national level, ‘Dyntra’ has evaluated the website of Los Alcázares, as well as the areas of contracting services, economic and financial transparency, urban planning and public works, citizen participation and collaboration, and open data.

‘Dyntra’ is a collaborative platform that aims to measure public information from governments, public administrations, political parties, elected officials and different social actors.