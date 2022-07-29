



It’s about this time of year when people start looking forward to the upcoming year and predicting trends. While you can pinpoint trends in just about any industry or sector, for those who love casinos, you’ll want to take particular notice of these trends. While online casinos haven’t replaced traditional casinos, they have built a massive following and a very robust industry. Here’s a look at seven online casino trends that are predicted to dominate in 2022.

Strong Growth Is Predicted to Continue

Any industry out there wants to see consistent growth, but for the online casino industry, things go a step further. Throughout 2021, the industry as a whole has experienced strong growth and, according to the experts, this is predicted to continue well into 2022 and beyond.

While much of the growth in 2020 was attributed to lockdowns and more time spent at home, the same can’t be said for all of 2021. In other words, there is a real and sustained appetite for this form of entertainment. What makes the growth all the more impressive is that it’s not just one country or a handful of countries that are experiencing it; it is industry-wide on a global scale.

Rules and Regulations Can Stifle Growth

It’s hard to speak of the growth across the sector without also mentioning the flip side, which is the fact that the rules and regulations across the various countries can feel like a patchwork quilt. With each country having their regulations, some being stricter than others, this can hamper growth somewhat. This isn’t an issue that will be unique to 2022, however, but it can complicate matters.

VR Can Take Gaming to a New Level of Immersive Play

It doesn’t matter if you’re talking about casino games or video games, players want an immersive experience. This is where technology has swooped in and taken over. Graphics, sounds, and animations have all improved with these online casino sites, but now you’ve also got the emergence of virtual reality (VR) technology.

This kind of technology is enough to shake up any game so you can start to imagine how it may feel for players. Imagine being at home, on your desktop or mobile device, and being able to play the slot machines in a way that feels and looks realistic? You start to question if the traditional casinos will even be necessary years from now.

Welcome Bonuses Continue to Be the Big Incentive

The concept of a welcome bonus is nothing new for these online casinos, but what has happened is that casinos appear to be trying to out-compete each other. Each site is trying to offer the best deal possible; a welcome bonus that people can’t turn down, all to expand the number of players on the site. These bonuses create buzz, and you can bet plenty of players are telling friends about the great bonus they got when signing up.

For newbies just testing the waters and checking out these sites for the first time, a welcome bonus can be a great way to narrow down the options. You can check out the OnlineCasinos website for the latest information on the welcome bonuses being offered at the top online sites in the UK.

OnlineCasinos provides a thorough review of the top sites, assigning each a score based on several important criteria. Information on the welcome bonuses is clearly stated beside each casino’s column so you don’t have to seek it out.

Casinos Clamping Down on Fraud and Security Issues

Online platforms offer all kinds of conveniences and benefits, but with those come downfalls as well. One of the biggest issues plaguing the online casino industry heading into 2022 is fraud and security problems.

Both the casino and the players want to know they are on a safe and secure site where fraud won’t take place. Unfortunately, that isn’t always the case, which has caused cyber security to race to the top of the priority list. Watch for this trend to continue and become more robust in the coming months, which will help to ease the mind of players and likely make them feel more secure in playing online.

When It Comes to the Games – More, More, More Is Best

Sometimes, more truly is better and that is how things seem to be playing out in the online casino industry. Because these casinos aren’t limited by space they really can offer more. There are always new games being released, which helps to generate excitement and buzz and bring more people to these sites. While there are new games in each category, watch for online slot machines to drive this quest for newness.

Each month there are lists full of new games that are being added, and many of them reflect the current trends in movies, characters, pop culture, music and so forth. The whole idea is that a player can hit up the same casino daily and never feel bored or stuck playing the same games if they don’t want to. There will always be something new and exciting to check out.

Cryptocurrency Enters the Scene

Then we have the cryptocurrency trend, which is also growing in popularity. It is beginning to gain mainstream status in that people at least know what it is. Cryptocurrency is already an accepted form of currency at many online casinos, but watch for this list to grow in 2022 – not just of the casinos accepting it but also the currency type itself. There is also a push to make the process smoother, more user-friendly and faster.

2022 Is Looking Like a Big Year for Online Casinos

As you look at all these predicted trends, one thing is for certain and that’s the fact that 2022 is looking like it will be another big and exciting year for online casinos. It’s all about growth, new technology, making things convenient and fun for players, and creating a secure environment.