



The roads around Los Montesinos have once again been improved, with the inauguration of the latest bike lane to be added to the eco-friendly infrastructure.

This latest expansion of the network helps to improve accessibility and safety for cyclists in the Torrevieja, Guardamar and Rojales direction from the town.

The work was financed by the Ministry of Territorial Policy, Public Works and Mobility of the Generalitat Valenciana, a regional body.

The local council have included their improvements to urban mobility within their current agenda, and are currently waiting for ADIF, the railway infrastructure body, to have cleared the lines of the old Renfe railway track, with the purpose of making that a cycle and pedestrian route.