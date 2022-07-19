475 people from Alicante province enjoy summer day at Aquópolis Torrevieja





Apanee and Alpe had summer fun at Aquópolis Torrevieja, accompanied by Cocemfe Alicante and the physiotherapeutic rehabilitation area of ​​Torrevieja Hospital.

“A large number of volunteers, including teachers and monitors from the Ceip Habaneras educational centre and professionals from Apanee, made it all possible.

“They wanted to share with these children and young people a day of leisure and family respite in the pools and slides of the water park.

“A great day of coexistence that has brought together 475 people from the entire province of Alicante.

“From Apanee and Alpe they thank the Management, lifeguards, staff of Aquopolis Torrevieja and all the participants for once again offering this group an unforgettable summer day for all families,” said a spokesperson from Apanee.