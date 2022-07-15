



The Department of Animal Welfare in Crevillente has launched a campaign against animal abandonment, now that summer has begun.

The months of July and August are a crucial time, as the arrival of holidays and transfers to second homes or travel make some people decide to leave their pets behind.

The councillor for the area, Ana Vanesa Mas, recalled that “our pets are part of our families, we can’t leave them just because the holidays are coming” and recalled that there are “solutions to be able to travel with the pet or to leave them with someone who can take care of them”, as well as stating that “unexpected births can be avoided with the sterilisation of pets”.

Ana Vanesa Mas has reiterated the commitment of her Council with the work of the protectors of the town, Patas Sin Fronteras and Pels Pèls, who do a much-needed job to take care of the animals that live in Crevillente and in the fight against animal abandonment.

Some studies point out that during the months of July and August there is a slight increase in animal abandonment which, unfortunately, also occurs during the rest of the year despite awareness campaigns. To combat this scourge, experts recommend putting a microchip on pets in order to register the animal and the owner and sterilise them to avoid unsought babies, who may then become victims of abandonment, as well as looking for alternatives to leisure and holidays to be able to travel with animals.