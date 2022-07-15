



The Valencian Minister of Health, Miguel Mínguez, has insisted on the importance of being “prudent” and maintaining protection measures against coronavirus, such as wearing a mask in busy places and getting vaccinated, whilst also assuring that in the coming days the “peak of infections” of covid-19 is expected to be reached in this wave and that the curve of cases will begin to flatten, hopefully.

In his meeting this week with several experts, the president of the Generalitat Ximo Puig already advanced that the contagion curve was expected to flatten in about two weeks, in addition to saying that applying new restrictions was ruled out despite the high contagion, although not all cases are reported due to the new covid flu strategy.

Mínguez appeared on Friday in the Health Commission of the Corts Valencianes to report on the evolution of the covid-19 pandemic in the Valencian Community and the measures adopted to avoid hospital saturation due to the increase in infections.

During his speech, he highlighted that 10,000 vaccines against covid have already been given at the walk-in points installed just two weeks ago and announced an automatic extension until September of the validity period of 1.3 million current chronic treatments, which will avoid the movement of patients to consultations. The family doctors demanded from the minister this automatic renewal of the treatments in the meeting that Mínguez held with different medical societies.

“The Valencian health service is prepared to meet the needs of this wave of infections,” Mínguez stressed, who specified that despite the increase in cases throughout Spain, only three autonomies have less incidence than Valencia, and has warned that in In the last week, two lineages of the Omicron variant account for 50% of the cases in the Community and it is expected that “soon” they will exceed 80% due to summer mobility.

The next scheduled drop-in centres at Torrevieja Hospital will be on Tuesday, July 19 and Thursday, July 21. This time, the schedule will be from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and remember that no prior appointment will be necessary.

You can attend, with your SIP card and ID, if you require your first, second or booster dose.